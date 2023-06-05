Water pressure in Central Jersey fully restored, Aqua says

Water pressure in Central Jersey back to normal; Bucks County asking residents to conserve water

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- Last week, Aqua water customers were asked to conserve water as many experienced low water pressure due to an unexpected issue with a well.

But on Sunday, Aqua said water pressure has been fully restored for all Aqua New Jersey Mercer County customers in Robbinsville, Trenton, Hamilton Square, Hamilton Township, Allentown and Chesterfield.

The Robbinsville School District will resume a regular schedule Monday.

Aqua New Jersey says a failed well is fixed and that their "team worked around the clock to fix the pump and restore water pressure, coordinating closely with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to ensure the safety of our water at all times."

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience and helping to support the system's recovery through water conservation efforts," Aqua New Jersey said in a statement.

Meanwhile, across the river, dry conditions are leading to requests for conservation.

The Bucks County Water and Sewage Authority is asking customers to reduce usage wherever possible.

They are asking customers to avoid doing things like washing cars and watering lawns.