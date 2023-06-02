PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Aqua water customers are being asked to conserve water and many are experiencing low water pressure due to an unexpected issue with a well.

According to Aqua's website, customers around Trenton and Hamilton, New Jersey -- including the towns of Hamilton Square, Robbinsville, Allentown (Monmouth County) and Chesterfield are affected.

"All residents and businesses are urged to voluntarily conserve water when possible. The water is safe to drink," Aqua's website reads.

Pond Road Middle School in Robbinsville, N.J. closed early due to low water pressure. CBS News Philadelphia

Schools in the Robbinsville School District including Sharon Elementary School, Robbinsville High School and Pond Road Middle School are closing early due to the water issues.

Across the river in Pennsylvania, the Bucks County Water & Sewer Authority said customers should conserve water due to low pressure.

Bucks County WSA customers are asked to cover their pools and avoid activities like washing vehicles and watering lawns. You could also conserve water by washing dishes in basins, defrosting frozen food in the refrigerator instead of running water over it, or putting a half-gallon plastic jug in your toilet tank to reduce how much it fills.

The Bucks County WSA provides service to Upper Southampton, Lower Southampton, Solebury, New Hope, Northampton, Newtown, Middletown, Langhorne, Penndel and Hulmeville townships.

It also provides water services to West Vincent Township in Chester County.