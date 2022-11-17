Water main break in North Philly placed under control

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A major water main break in North Philadelphia shot water up into the air like a geyser on Thursday morning, but it has since been placed under control. The main break on the 1800 block of North 6th Street happened just before 6:45 a.m.

The water created a river running south along a stretch of 6th Street that lasted about 45 minutes. Parked cars nearby were hit by water.

Philadelphia Water Department crews were able to shut off the water and get it under control by 7:15 a.m.

But by then, so much water had been spilled in the street, it created a river running along the side of the Buttonwood Apartments.

CBS3 spoke with a man off camera who lives in a unit on the first floor. He said he doesn't have any flooding and didn't even know there was a water main break.

Philadelphia Gas Works is still on the scene working on the water main.