Over 20 patients evacuated as officials respond to water main break at Pennsylvania hospital, police say

Upland police and emergency services told CBS News Philadelphia Thursday night that they are responding to a water main break and electrical fire inside the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania.

Upland Police Chief Michael Irey said about 24 patients from the hospital are being evacuated.

Chopper 3 was overhead, where crews could be seen entering the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

