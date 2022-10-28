Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Eagles preparing to host Steelers Week 7

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media on Friday morning. The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with the media
  • When: Friday, Oct. 28
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your steaming device through CBS News Philadelphia

The Eagles host the Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. You can watch the game on CBS3. 

First published on October 28, 2022 / 9:01 AM

