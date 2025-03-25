Washington Township, New Jersey, school board appoints interim superintendent at packed meeting

Concerned parents and staff in one of South Jersey's largest school districts gathered at Washington Township High School on Tuesday night, days after the superintendent was suspended.

One week after Washington Township's School Board voted to suspend Superintendent Dr. Eric Hibbs with pay, parents and staff packed the high school seeking answers about why. The district has not given a reason.

"None of us have any idea, which is why we're here tonight to find what's going on in our district," Dana Zelechoski, a parent, said. "As a tax-paying resident, I want to know what's going on because I have a son who has to finish school here."

This comes as proposed budget cuts loom for staff and some sports programs within the district, which serves more than 7,100 students.

"A lot of the younger staff, especially non-tenured, they are going to feel the brunt of the anxiety," Jerry Taraschi, a teacher, said. "Am I going to be here next year? Am I not going to be here next year? Some, I can assure you, are probably already starting to look elsewhere."

At the start of the meeting, the board offered a motion to appoint an interim superintendent, however, opposing members pushed to reinstate Hibbs.

"I am appalled by what has happened to Dr. Hibbs," Elayne Clancy, a board member, said. "My opinion is that he was railroaded by certain people on this board and the union."

Ultimately, Jack McGee was named interim superintendent. McGee previously served in this role in 2022.

Meanwhile, some worry all of this is politics taking priority over students.

"Get involved, know where your tax dollars are going, pay attention, because people come in and it's all for party favors, and it shouldn't be that way," Mary Behm, a resident, said. "It's a political machine and they're out there to get you."

The next school board meeting is April 15.