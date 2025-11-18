Latest e-bike crash in New Jersey leads to urgent warning from Washington Township police

Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey, are putting out a warning after a teenager was hurt while riding an electric motorbike.

Police say a 15-year-old crashed into the back of a car on Ganttown Road outside a condo complex in Washington Township Monday afternoon.

"It could have been tragic, he's extremely, extremely lucky," Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said.

Gurcsik says the teen was riding uphill when the sun obstructed his vision. The driver in front of him slowed down for a disabled car on the side of the road, and that's when the teen lost control.

"He traveled over the vehicle after he struck it. His helmet was located approximately 75 feet up the highway," Gurcsik said. "It's a 60-volt motorbike. It has no pedals on it, so it's completely prohibited on the roadways in New Jersey. It travels up to 48 miles per hour."

Gurcsik tells CBS News Philadelphia this is the third crash in the last month in the township involving a teen on a power-assisted bike.

The latest crash happened near Tony Killian's home.

"I worry about them both as a parent who had kids that age, but they're not as focused on driving as we are who have driver's licenses," Killian said.

In October, New Jersey Senate President Nicholas Scutari introduced a bill looking to crack down on the use of e-bikes in the Garden State. The legislation, now assigned to a committee, would require e-bike riders to be at least 15 years old with a moped license, or at least 17 with a basic driver's license. All e-bikes would also need to be insured and registered with the motor vehicle commission.

Gurscik says tougher laws on e-bikes are necessary.

"Parents need to think twice before actually purchasing one of these things, think safety first," Gurcsik said.

Police say the 15-year-old broke both of his wrists. The chief also said the teen will be issued summonses, which could delay him from receiving his driver's license when he turns 17.