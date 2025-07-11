Thieves steal 4 unlocked cars with key fobs inside in Washington Township, New Jersey, police say

Police in Washington Township, Gloucester County, are searching for four missing vehicles that were stolen Thursday night — after being left unlocked with the key fobs inside.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, a group of four juveniles approached vehicles parked in residents' driveways on Abbington Avenue, Dorado Avenue, Uranus Road and Jupiter Drive.

Home surveillance cameras showed the group, wearing masks and gloves, pulling on the door handles and getting inside the unlocked vehicles.

The stolen vehicles are a Jeep Cherokee, a Chrysler 300, an Audi Q5 and a Mercedes, police said on Facebook.

Friday morning, each of the vehicles had been spotted in Camden and Philadelphia. Washington Township police are working with Camden and Philadelphia police, as well as the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force, to investigate the thefts.

In the Facebook post, Chief Pat Gurcsik also urges residents to take note that "these crimes are preventable" and to always lock your car doors and keep your key fobs with you inside. It's also important to spread that message to those on social media who might not see the message, he said.

Gurcsik said he spoke directly to New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin last week with concerns about ongoing vehicle thefts and potential solutions like license plate readers.