Warmer, brighter Thursday in Philadelphia area; nice summer weekend ahead. See the weather forecast.
Thursday is shaping up to be brighter in the Philadelphia area as high pressure slides in from the northwest. With more sunshine breaking through, temperatures will begin a warming trend that carries us toward the upper 80s by the weekend. It's a return to more classic early August weather, but without the oppressive humidity — at least for now.
Rain chances will be limited, with only a stray shower, mostly south of the city. Otherwise, we're in for a fairly quiet and dry stretch to kick off end of the first week of August.
This weekend looks sunny and warm, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s.
With no major storm systems in the forecast, it's a good time to enjoy the milder air while it lasts.
All in all, it's a refreshing midweek break from the July heat, and a calm, gradual warm-up into the weekend.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 83, Low 67.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 64.
Saturday: Sunny. High 86, Low 62.
Sunday: Sunny. High 89, Low 63.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 91, Low 67.
Tuesday: Sunny, hot. High 93, Low 70.
Wednesday: Stray shower. High 91, Low 75.