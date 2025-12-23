Crowds pack Philadelphia's Wanamaker Building for final Christmas Light Shows amid uncertain future

The beloved Christmas Light Show and Dickens Village inside Philadelphia's historic Wanamaker Building have returned for the holiday season, but their future remains uncertain, prompting thousands of families to savor what could be their last chance to experience the tradition.

With the fate of the Center City building unclear, this year's displays have drawn unusually large crowds, fueled by concern that the spectacle may not return after this year.

"I really don't want to think about that," said John Abbate, of Drexel Hill, who has attended the show with his family for nearly two decades. "I'm trying to be hopeful that, with the right amount of donations and public outcry, since this is such a tradition for not just our family but Philadelphia, and I think it's very important that this tradition continues."

Abbate's son, Steve, said the uncertainty surrounding the show made it a priority to attend this year.

"Actually me and my dad came last week as well, now we're here with the whole family," he said. "We definitely made it a point to come, especially since it will be for the next few years likely not occurring."

Demand has surged far beyond typical seasons. According to a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation, more than 135,000 people have visited the light show since it opened on Nov. 28, often resulting in long lines that wrap around the building.

"I think everybody is reliving their childhood and sharing it with their kids," said Jacqui Gilligan, who attended with her family.

Her daughter, Lindsay Gilligan, said conversations about the show are everywhere.

"I was actually at a Christmas party last night, and everybody has little kids and they were talking about making sure they got them here this year," she said.

This season's return was no guarantee. Macy's abruptly closed its store inside the Wanamaker Building earlier this year, and the property was sold to a developer, putting the future of the show in jeopardy.

The Philadelphia Visitor Center stepped in, raising about $500,000 to bring the Christmas Light Show and Dickens Village back for one more season.

"I sort of had this mom thing of, like, I'm not ready for this to end," said Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center. "That story is just shared by literally thousands."

After this holiday season, the Wanamaker Building is expected to go dark for at least two years while renovations are underway. What happens to the light show and Dickens Village beyond that remains uncertain.

For now, visitors are making memories — just in case this truly is the final curtain call.

"Since this might be the last show for a while, my baby sister and I decided to do a sister day," said Robin English, of Philadelphia.

Yevette Patrick, of West Philadelphia, said losing the tradition would be heartbreaking.

"I feel bad for the generations that are going to miss out on this," she said.

Wednesday will be your last chance to see the Christmas Light Show, with shows every half hour on Christmas Eve from noon to 4 p.m. inside the Wanamaker Building in Center City.