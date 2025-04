Historical Society of Pennsylvania wants to preserve Wanamaker Building's history It's been a few weeks since the Macy's in Center City closed. But memories of the store live on. Now you can share some of those memories with the Historical Society of Pennsylvania. We're talking about the eagle, the organ and the old Wanamaker's. They want to hear your stories at a memory collection event Wednesday at 5 p.m. It's free, but you should register ahead of time.