Celtics dominate Sixers in Game 1 of NBA playoffs, led by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics got off to a hot start in the playoffs as they dominated the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden in Game 1 of a best-of-seven series.

Boston jumped to an early lead and never looked back, beating Philadelphia, 123-91, to take a 1-0 series lead.

Less than one year after he tore his Achilles in the postseason against the New York Knicks, Jayson Tatum put up a stellar performance in his return to the playoff stage.

Tatum had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in the first half alone as the Celtics headed into the half with a 64-46 lead. Tatum ended the game with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

Jaylen Brown was the game's leading scorer. The Celtics star, who had a 16-point third quarter, ended the afternoon with 26 points.

The 76ers played the game without star center Joel Embiid, who underwent appendectomy surgery earlier this month. Embiid averaged 26.9 points per game in 38 games this season and his status for the series remains up in the air.

The Philadelphia offense struggled to find consistency in Embiid's absence. The Sixers were led by Tyrese Maxey, who scored 21 points in defeat.

With the Celtics leading by 30 points late in the fourth quarter, fans at TD Garden could be heard chanting "We want Boston." Fans were mocking Sixers fans, who were chanting the same after beating the Orlando Magic to earn the No. 7 seed and a matchup against the Celtics.

Following the series opener, the teams return to TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

After that game, the series will shift to Philadelphia for Game 3, which is slated for Friday at 7 p.m.

The winner of this series will face either the New York Knicks or Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks lead that series, 1-0.