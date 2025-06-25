Sixers hold No. 3 overall pick in 2025 NBA draft. Here's what to know.

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to add a talented prospect tonight in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft.

After an injury-riddled season that ended short of championship expectations, the Sixers jumped two spots in the NBA draft lottery last month and landed the No. 3 overall pick.

Here's everything you need to know before tonight's draft.

How to watch 2025 NBA draft

Sixers fans can watch the first round of the 2025 NBA draft on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN app tonight starting at 8 p.m. The second round will begin on Thursday at 8 p.m., and viewers can watch through ESPN and the ESPN app.

How many picks do Sixers have in 2025 NBA draft?

Entering tonight's draft, the Sixers have two picks: No. 3 overall in the first round and No. 35 overall in the second round.

The Sixers were able to keep their pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won the NBA Finals over the Indiana Pacers this week, after it fell within the top six selections of the draft. With the Sixers keeping this year's pick, it means the Thunder have the rights to Philadelphia's first-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft. The pick will be top-four protected as a result of the deal that sent Al Horford to the Thunder in 2020.

Sixers targets in 2025 NBA draft

The Sixers will have plenty of options to choose from in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft. They've "zeroed in" on four targets, according to HoopsHype, but the four players remain unclear.

A trade-up target for the Sixers would be Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, who is projected to go No. 2 overall to the San Antonio Spurs. The Sixers and Spurs have reportedly discussed a trade, but San Antonio is more likely to stay put and pick Harper, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Other targets for the Sixers include Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, Duke forward Kon Knueppel, Texas guard Tre Johnson and Duke center Khaman Maluach.

Edgecombe seems to be the favorite to land in Philadelphia. Bailey cancelled his workout and visit with the Sixers last week before the draft, according to ESPN. Knueppel and Maluach could be trade-back options for the Sixers.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrate during the Players Era Festival college basketball game between Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Alabama Crimson Tide. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sixers history at picking No. 3 overall in NBA draft

The Sixers have picked at No. 3 overall in the NBA draft four times — and those picks have delivered mixed results.

The most success the Sixers had with the No. 3 overall pick came in 2014 when the team selected future NBA MVP Joel Embiid out of Kansas.

In the following year, the Sixers also landed the No. 3 overall pick in the draft and picked Duke's Jahlil Okafor, which created a log-jam of centers on the team's roster, along with Nerlens Noel.

In the 1995 NBA draft, the Sixers picked North Carolina's Jerry Stackhouse No. 3 overall, and they picked Charles Smith out of Pittsburgh in the 1988 NBA draft. But the Sixers then traded Smith immediately to the Los Angeles Clippers for Hersey Hawkins and a 1989 first-round pick.

The Sixers last had the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft, but they traded that and a future first-rounder to the Boston Celtics to select Markelle Fultz out of Washington. Boston picked Duke wing Jayson Tatum third overall.

2025 NBA draft order

First Round

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets (reportedly traded to Phoenix)

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento)

14. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta)

15. Oklahoma City (from Miami via the LA Clippers)

16. Memphis (from Orlando)

17. Minnesota (from Detroit via New York, Oklahoma City, and Houston)

18. Washington (from Memphis)

19. Brooklyn (from Milwaukee via New York, Detroit, Portland, and New Orleans)

20. Miami (from Golden State)

21. Utah (from Minnesota)

22. Atlanta (from the Los Angeles Lakers via New Orleans)

23. New Orleans (from Indiana)

24. Oklahoma City (from the LA Clippers)

25. Orlando (from Denver)

26. Brooklyn (from New York)

27. Brooklyn (from Houston)

28. Boston

29. Phoenix (from Cleveland via Utah)

30. LA Clippers (from Oklahoma City)

Second Round

31. Minnesota (from Utah)

32. Boston (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)

33. Charlotte

34. Charlotte (from New Orleans via San Antonio, Phoenix, and Memphis)

35. Philadelphia

36. Brooklyn

37. Detroit (from Toronto via Dallas and San Antonio)

38. San Antonio

39. Toronto (from Portland via Sacramento)

40. Washington (from Phoenix)

41. Golden State (from Miami via Brooklyn and Indiana)

42. Sacramento (from Chicago via San Antonio)

43. Utah (from Dallas)

44. Oklahoma City (from Atlanta)

45. Chicago (from Sacramento)

46. Orlando

47. Milwaukee (from Detroit via Washington)

48. Memphis (from Golden State via Washington and Brooklyn)

49. Cleveland (from Milwaukee)

50. New York (from Memphis via Oklahoma City and Boston)

51. LA Clippers (from Minnesota via Atlanta and Houston)

52. Phoenix (from Denver via Charlotte and Minnesota)

53. Utah (from the LA Clippers via the Los Angeles Lakers)

54. Indiana

55. Los Angeles Lakers

— New York (forfeited)

56. Memphis (from Houston)

57. Orlando (from Boston)

58. Cleveland

59. Houston (from Oklahoma City via Atlanta)