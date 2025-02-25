Virginia Beach police officer from New Jersey shot, killed making traffic stop honored in hometown

While standing outside his home, George Reese said the past few days have been an emotional roller coaster.

"This is the hardest thing I've gone through in my life," he said.

George Reese couldn't help but smile when describing his son, Christopher Reese, who followed in his footsteps and pursued a career in law enforcement.

"I can't even begin to tell you how proud I am. He had goals, and I think he would have attained them," he said.

Christopher Reese became an officer with the Virginia Beach Police Department in 2022. The 30-year-old got married only four months ago.

"It's sad, it's sad. I know he had dreams of being a father but he'll never get that opportunity now, it's unfair," George Reese said.

Christopher Reese graduated from Sterling High School in Somerdale, Camden County. After college, he stayed in Virginia.

CBS Philadelphia

On Friday night, Christopher Reese and his partner, Cameron Girvin, were both shot and killed in Virgina Beach while attempting to make a traffic stop.

It's a scenario George Reese says he can't get out of his mind. He's a retired officer in Camden.

"It's hard because I've seen it, I've witnessed it, I've done it. So I know how bad things can get in a matter of a second," he said.

Christopher Reese is being called a hero, and his father says he always wanted to help people.

"He always had a smile on his face. I think it was embedded. It was just permanent, the kid was always smiling and just a great kid," he said.

To remember his life of service, the mayor of Somerdale, George Badey, ordered all flags in the borough to be flown at half-staff in Christopher Reese's honor.

"I felt like it was the right thing to do to let the family know [in] someway shape or form that we are thinking of them and praying for them," Badey said.

George Reese also lowered the American flag outside his home, and says he is forever proud of what his son accomplished in his young life.

"We're going to remember him just by talking about him and telling his stories and we will keep his memory alive in our hearts," said George Reese, who added his family will travel to Virginia later this week to celebrate Christopher Reese's life.

Police say the suspect in this case was found dead hours later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.