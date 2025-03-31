Sports apparel shop Monkey's Uncle​ specializes in retro threads and creating opportunities for all

There's a good chance fans are on the lookout for some new merch ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies' upcoming season. But at a unique store in Bucks County, shoppers will find more than just retro shirts.

The shop is called Monkey's Uncle and for over a decade they've been selling vintage merchandise. But their mission is to give everyone a fair shot.

"When you're out at the game, or out on the street or the sports bar, someone is going to stop you and say, 'Dude where did you get that?'" said Derrick Morgan, the owner of the shop.

Derrick Morgan, owner of Monkey's Uncle in Doylestown CBS Philadelphia

Morgan and his wife founded the apparel shop in Doylestown 15 years ago. But these aren't your everyday threads

"We are a retro vintage inspired Philly sports boutique. We're selling memories and nostalgia. We want to tap into the old-school stuff: the Chase Utley, the Mike Schmidt, the Brian Dawkins and Randall Cunningham. Our focus is really on the throwback because who doesn't love the baby blue and maroon or Kelly Green?" he said.

Vintage-style Phillies hat from the Monkey's Uncle CBS Philadelphia

But it's more than just shirts. After his own son was diagnosed with autism, Morgan set out on a bigger mission to help young adults with special needs.

"High school students with special needs that come to us five days a week and they're learning how to ring a register, how to fold, how to sticker. They're shipping our web sales all over the world," said Morgan.

Some of those sales are the students' own creations. Morgan launched Monkey on a Mission, where he teaches them how to take their own artwork, digitize it, print it, and sell it.

Young adults with special needs given the chance to learn retail skills at Monkey's Uncle CBS Philadelphia

"The kids are getting a royalty for their artwork. They're literally designing it and selling it and handing it over to someone in a bag and the fulfillment, the pride that they get out of that is just immeasurable," said Morgan.

If you're wondering where the name came from, Monkey's Uncle is an idiom meaning complete amazement. For Morgan and his wife, it's seeing all the potential in these students and giving them an opportunity.