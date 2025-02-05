Vineland's "favorite son" or Eagles? New Jersey high school in "difficult position" for Super Bowl 2025

Vineland High School sits in the middle of Eagles country, but many people walking the halls are torn on who to cheer for on Super Bowl Sunday — the Birds or the Kansas City Chiefs, where "Pop" Isiah Pacheco plays.

"It's a difficult position to be in," Sylvester Cifaloglio, Vineland HS's athletic director, said. "It's stressful when you bleed green and you love a kid on the other team."

Cifaloglio is a diehard Eagles fan, but on his desk, he has pictures of Pacheco, his former player.

"He's Vineland's favorite son. We're really proud of him," Cifaloglio said. "I want to see Isiah succeed, but I think the Birds could use a second ring."

Pacheco was popular and won the title Mr. Vineland in 2018 before graduating from high school.

CBS News Philadelphia

Justin Diaz says he's known the NFL champion since they were 8 years old. He shows his allegiance to the Chiefs every day by wearing a necklace Pacheco bought him a few years ago.

"I got grandfathered into the Chiefs," Diaz said. "When you know somebody in the league, it's easy to just root for them and support them."

Korey Hague said she is supporting her high school buddy, but she's ultimately rooting for her beloved Birds.

"Look at it this way: if Isiah scores two touchdowns, we need the Eagles to score three," Hague said. "I want him to do well personally, but I want the Eagles to come out on top."

"There's a lot of Eagles fans in this building, but they understand the circumstances, and may the best man win," Diaz said.