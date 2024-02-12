Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco has become inspiration for kids in Vineland, New Jersey

Isiah Pacheco has become an inspiration for kids in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- The Kansas City Chiefs and Isiah Pacheco weren't the only winners in Sunday night's Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

The star running back's hometown of Vineland, New Jersey, couldn't be happier that he is helping put a spotlight on the school and its kids.

Vineland High School football coach Jose Guzman, Pacheco's cousin, was proudly wearing his former player's jersey after he and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

"This man is living out his ultimate dream," Guzman said.

A Hollywood ending for Pacheco that could even make the so-called NFL script writers jealous.

"Martin Scorsese couldn't have written a better script than this," Guzman said.

And it's a story that is now in the history books.

Pacheco, who was a star football player for Vineland, is now the only NFL starting running back to win a Super Bowl in his first two years in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Steve Luciano / AP

Guzman said he couldn't think of a person more deserving.

"He gives you his heart and soul. Whether it's on the field or off the field, he is as genuine as they come," Guzman said.

Guzman said the more Pacheco shines on the field, the more light and attention is put on his hometown of Vineland.

He said Pacheco, who he affectionately calls "Pop," has become an inspiration for kids.

"He's made it so that other people -- he's opened up avenues for other kids to dream -- and their dreams are as lavish and as big as his, which make it all the more better. This light that he's shedding on the Vineland community is second to none," Guzman said.

Vineland parent Millie Irizarry echoes those same sentiments as Guzman. She said what he's been able to accomplish is nothing short of incredible.

"He's made us so proud," Irrizarry said. "He really put us on the map and we want to thank him. We love you, Pacheco. We could not be happier."

Last year, Vineland held a parade to honor Pacheco and his Super Bowl victory. The city is planning another parade to celebrate their hometown hero in the spring.