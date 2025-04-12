NEXT Weather Alert for early morning rain, scattered showers throughout Philadelphia area this Saturday

Mixed weather in the Philadelphia region with heavy rain and possible snow away from the city

What time of year is it? Normal high temps should be in the mid-low 60s around the region.

Saturday will bring high temps, a solid 20 degrees colder than that. Add some wind to it and we will likely stay in the 30s with the chill most of the day.

Couple that with overcast skies and it will be a great day to spend time inside. In addition, with showers in the forecast all day, it will be cold enough for a few wet snowflakes to mix in and a coating is possible in the suburbs north and west of Philly.

In the Poconos, temperatures will hover near freezing with the ground at freezing, so a snow shovel may be needed with several inches or more of accumulating snow expected.

There may be additional travel impacts by road and air early Saturday morning. It is also the start of spring break for most of the area, so anyone traveling needs to be aware.

By Sunday, the rain will be gone, but clouds will remain with some late-day sunshine. The good news is that the temperatures rebound to near 60.

It's even warmer by Monday and Tuesday, from the upper 60s to near 70, with sunshine returning.

Saturday evening, as Passover begins, it will be cloudy and damp with isolated showers possible. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Palm Sunday clouds with late day sun and more seasonable highs near 60.

Easter week begins warmer with a slight chance of scattered showers mid-week and again late-week.

Easter Sunday currently looks mild and dry, and sunny with highs in the 50s.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for regular updates to the holiday week forecast.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: AM rain, some flakes. High of 43, low of 39.

Sunday: Some sun. High of 62, low of 40.

Monday: Nice day. High of 70, low of 44.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High of 69, low of 54.

Wednesday: Cooler. High of 58, low 44.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 60, low of 39.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 65, low of 43.

