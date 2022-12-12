Veterinarians warning pet owners to be on lookout for dog flu

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new warning is being issued by veterinarians -- be on the lookout for the dog flu. A cough is the main symptom and if your dog is around other dogs, a canine flu vaccine is probably a good idea.

You can't get the flu from your dog and people can't infect their animals with influenza. So if you or your dog are sick, go ahead and cuddle up.

The flu is hitting people and dogs, with different viruses, but with similar symptoms. It's contagious in groups.

Jason Smith boarded his dogs over Thanksgiving.

"I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," Smith said.

The website Dogflu.com shows states with recent outbreaks of dog flu in red that includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In addition to canine influenza, there's something called new-mo virus pneumovirus.

"Most dogs will experience 10 to 14 days of runny rose and coughing, but there is a significant subset of those dogs that will progress to pneumonia that can be very life-threatening," Dr. Cynda Crawford, with the College of Veterinary Medicine, said.

Some animal shelters have had to suspend dog adoptions because of the viruses.

"Once it starts spreading, it just, it just goes," Animal Services Director Doug Brightwell said.

Veterinarians say the advice is the same for people and pets who get sick.

"Limit their activity and so that they can get some rest. Be sure to confine them at home because whatever's causing their cold is likely contagious to other dogs," Crawford said.

While there is no vaccine for pneumovirus, there is a canine influenza vaccine.

If you're planning to board your dog over Christmas, now is the time to get the vaccination.

"The timing is so important because their antibody production is what needs to build up," Dr. Jimmy Davis said.

There is no specific treatment for dog flu, just keep your pet hydrated and comfortable. More serious cases should be seen by a vet, antibiotics might be needed.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says getting your dog vaccinated for canine influenza may not prevent infection altogether, but it will reduce the severity and duration. Just like how the flu shot works in people and their different kinds of vaccinations.