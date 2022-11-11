Rain from Nicole couldn't stop Veterans Day in Media, Pa.

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- While rain forced many communities to postpone their Veterans Day events, Media went forward with its celebrations.

But to pull it off, organizers had to move them inside, and this hasn't been done in decades. The ceremony was moved indoors to the Towne House restaurant, which has been involved in local Veterans Day celebrations for over 60 years.

The ceremony was a salute to America and an honor to our veterans

"We have a big community and we're proud," Media Mayor Bob McMahon said. "And Veterans Day is our day."

In Media, a driving rain forced the celebrations to move inside. But the meaning of the day is why they celebrated.

"It's important to honor these guys for the sacrifices they went through," Ray Stankus, of the Vietnam Veterans of America, said.

"The one day of recognition where the country kind of focuses its attention from everything else to the veterans is an important thing," he added.

This is only the second time Media has had to cancel its Veterans Day parade because of the weather. The last time was 20 years ago.

Typically, Media has one of the largest Veterans Day celebrations in the Delaware Valley. But their pride in the men and women who served was still on display.

All branches of the military were represented, and so were veterans who served in conflicts dating back to World War II.

"It's important to honor the vets themselves to recognize their service, and it's important to teach our young people about it, too," Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon said.