Tracking Nicole as remnants move into Philadelphia region

Tracking Nicole as remnants move into Philadelphia regionget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A beautiful week filled with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s and even the 70s for a few spots will come to an end on Friday. The CBS3 NEXT Weather Team has issued Friday and Saturday NEXT Weather Alert Days as they track Tropical Storm Nicole.
Nicole's remnants are expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Philadelphia region.
Spotty showers could begin Friday morning with periods of heavier rain expected later in the morning and into the afternoon and evening.
A final round of rain and thunderstorms will move through the area after midnight. The main concerns are tropical downpours, localized flooding and a slow evening commute.
Winds could reach up to 50 mph.
There is currently a marginal risk of severe weather, level 1 out of 5. But, anytime there's a tropical system, with all its spin, there's going to be a chance of severe weather.
Gusty thunderstorms may briefly turn severe with damaging winds and there may even be an isolated tornado.
Pockets of dry air between bands of rain and storms later today and this evening will lead to an increased instability allowing for those gusty to severe storms.
Once the remnants of Nicole exit the area there will be a tight pressure gradient and non-thunderstorm winds will increase as high pressure returns to the region. Gusts could reach 35 to 40 miles an hour in Philadelphia and exceed 50 miles an hour along the shore.
A wind advisory will go into effect late Friday night through Saturday morning for areas along the Jersey shore.
Temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm in the low 70s on Friday and mid-60s on Saturday. The rain will end Saturday morning for all areas except the Poconos where showers could linger through midday.
Follow our live blog below throughout the day for updates from the CBS3 NEXT Weather team.
PennDOT preparing roads for drivers
Flooding could be a concern in the Philadelphia area Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through the region. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds throughout the day, making for a messy evening commute Friday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has begun preparing the roads for drivers.