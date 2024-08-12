Police investigating after vandalism at Black-owned farm in West Chester, Pennsylvania, raises safety concerns

WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating vandalism at a Black-owned farm in Chester County, and the farm's owner said she is worried about the safety of her staff, and this is not the first time.

"It's been a very charged week, for sure," said Christa Barfield, the owner of FarmerJawn in Westtown Township.

She was upset that someone spray-painted a symbol of hate, a swastika, in her barn. Barfield's livestock manager alerted her to the vandalism.

There was more damage on the roof of the barn. Westtown-East Goshen police said it was reported Thursday.

"They did make a point to come out and take the incident report in person," Barfield said.

Police said, in a statement, they are conducting an in-depth investigation of the vandalism and have increased patrols to deter any future criminal activity. Barfield said this is not the first time this community staple has been targeted.

"So, on this area here," she pointed to large streaks of brown paint on another wall in the barn, "is from May of this year. There were racial slurs and other markings that were here."

Those markings were painted over.

FarmerJawn provides produce to underserved communities and prides itself on being one of the largest Black women-owned organic farms in the country. Barfield said she worries about the safety of her staff and customers.

"I also felt emotional, just the fact that my entire business and my team is made up of a melting pot. It is its own microcosm of what America looks like is what FarmerJawn's team looks like," she said.

In response to the reported vandalism, Barfield said she will hold a community pop-up event on Aug. 24 called "Only Love Grows Here." She said the goal is to show they are resilient and will overcome any hate.

FarmerJawn is located at 1225 East Street Road, West Chester, Pennsylvania.