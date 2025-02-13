Some businesses in New Jersey adapt to Valentine's Day and Eagles parade being on the same day

How businesses in South Jersey are adjusting to Valentine’s Day and Eagles parade on the same day

How businesses in South Jersey are adjusting to Valentine’s Day and Eagles parade on the same day

How businesses in South Jersey are adjusting to Valentine’s Day and Eagles parade on the same day

It was all hands on deck inside Aster's Floral Shop in Haddon Township Thursday.

Workers were busy building bouquets ahead of what is normally the floral shop's busiest day of the year, but this Valentine's Day is a bit different.

"Yesterday, we had like 30 phone calls of pickups for tomorrow being moved to today, so we had to switch that out. People are calling and saying if they're not picking it up to deliver it," said Jim Duffy, owner of Aster's.

Duffy said the last-minute changes are coming from Eagles fans who plan to be on Broad Street Friday for the championship parade and may not be able to make it back in time to pick up their order.

"For tomorrow, I bet you I have about 100-125 deliveries," Duffy said.

Austin Waller picked up flowers for his girlfriend Thursday, and he also changed their Valentine's Day reservations so they can cheer on the Birds as the team makes its way to the Art Museum.

"The plan was I had off on Friday anyway to go for lunch, but we're just shifting that over to Saturday and she's going to go to her first Eagles parade," Waller said.

At Verona Ristorante in Haddonfield, tables inside the Italian restaurant were being set for romantic dinner dates. Owners said they don't know what to expect with the parade causing people to change plans, but they are building a wait list to help fill possible openings.

"A lot of people may not be able to come back after the parade, so we are getting cancellations," said Andrew Bodi. "Usually we have a fee for no shows, but to be honest we are going to waive it because of the parade for people that are going to cancel, just to show some empathy."

Verona and other restaurants said if you have to cancel your reservation, let them know as soon as possible so the businesses can try to accommodate other customers.