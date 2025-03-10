Pennsylvania jeweler hopes her designs, as seen on Meghan Markle, make you feel as good as you look

Sometimes it only takes a small accessory or piece of clothing to pull an outfit together and brighten your mood. That's why a local jeweler is designing bracelets, rings and earrings that make you feel as good as you look.

Lia Valencia Key is a motivational speaker from West Chester, Pennsylvania, who travels the world sharing her story.

She only wears her happiest color, yellow, which matches the décor inside her joyful jewelry design studio, where she creates pieces for her line "Valencia Key."

Lia Valencia Key CBS Philadelphia

"It's my prayer that you are reminded that you have the keys inside of you to consistently unlock your bravery," Lia said of her designs.

Lia made that choice a long time ago after spending most of her life in homeless shelters with her mother and siblings.

"There's crying. There's sorrow and hopelessness," she said of her experience growing up. "In the midst of that my mother looks down at us and says, 'Your predicament does not determine your destiny.'"

Even after Lia's mother got sick and passed away, she said her mother's wisdom has stayed with her.

Lia Valencia Key and her mother Lia Valencia Key

Wisdom that led Lia to create jewelry with meaning.

Valencia Key jewelry has landed on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list and QVC. Popular podcasters have even highlighted her collection.

"If you are really wanting to put good in the world... a blessing will show up," Lia said.

That blessing showed up big time when the Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was spotted wearing Lia's "JOY" bracelet.

Valencia Key "Joy" bracelet CBS Philadelphia

"I had been sitting on inventory for a year and in four hours that inventory sold out," said Lia, who's overjoyed and grateful that more people are choosing to wear not just jewelry but intentional and inspiring pieces.

"If they can wear something physical from a young girl that was in a homeless shelter with no place to go, dreams are possible. Whatever their vision is can come true and will come true if they consistently unlock light and bravery and courage," Lia said.

Lia Valencia Key is not stopping at jewelry. The designer also created a line of beaded handbags, made with materials sourced from Ghana.

Beaded bags by Valencia Key CBS Philadelphia