Philadelphia jewelry designer on mission to bring love & light with "wearable joy"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Sitting with Lia Key is like a therapy session I never knew I needed. She is life-giving in the form of energy, light, and pure joy. She radiates love and lives her life as such; including the pieces of jewelry she creates for Valencia Key. Each piece begins as a hand-drawn design and includes the trademark Key and/or four "V"s in the shape of a star.

However, her life didn't begin as joyful as it is today. Raised by a single mom in West Philadelphia, at 8 years old, she soon found herself living in a women's homeless shelter with only a blanket in hand. Lia recalls the one shared cot for herself, two siblings and her mother was only a foot apart from the other family. Somehow, grace broke through, and Lia's mother asked her the pivotal question, "Are you a leader or a follower?" That message of power of choice was received by that current 5th grader and in years to come, Lia earned her master's degree in education as well as a cosmetology license.

Prior to leaving for college, her mother gifted Lia with a pair of earrings asking her to choose joy when she experienced the mountains and valleys of life; as she explained, "Your predicament doesn't determine your destiny." That is a statement that fueled Lia's soft whisper to continue to pursue her creative side.

Lia began placing herself in situations to share her dream with anyone who would listen. Such as working in one of the busiest salons, QVC. What better place to learn and ask the right questions to the right people? Lia learns from watching and listening and QVC is a wealth of knowledge to learn from some of the best. Simultaneously, she continued creating pieces of jewelry. Her first piece was named "Synergy" and the design incorporates three stones of jade honoring the three women in her life whom she considers earth angels. All the while learning the concept of how the tiniest of measurements on the ruler can move the needle in both life and design.

These pieces caught the eyes of on-air hosts and before she knew it, they made subtle debuts. Lia was encouraged by people at QVC to submit her jewelry for QVC's "Big Find for Small Businesses" Award and landed herself in front of buyers. Let it be known, just because Lia worked in the salon at QVC bears no advantage in winning the award. Quite the opposite which speaks to Lia's resilience and power of choice. There, she was able to share her story and her mission to bring love and light to those who encounter her "wearable joy" as she calls them. Through textures and visuals, Lia hopes to remind people that they have the power to choose joy in any circumstance. All they must do is unlock it!

As Lia's passion for creating jewelry took precedence, it was imperative to name her new company. On a personal journey to Egypt, Morocco and Spain, she came home naming her company after herself: Valencia, her middle name, of Spanish origin means courage and bravery and Key means unlocking light in your life. And there you have it! Valencia Key! Being brave enough to unlock the light from within and choose joy in every circumstance with the power of choice. What would be more appropriate than the color yellow which represents warmth, sunshine, joy and happiness?

And, why stop there? Lia wouldn't be Lia if she didn't use her notoriety to continue to create pieces for the better good. She has expanded her growing business with certain heartfelt items such as blankets as it was a reminder of the only item she took to the homeless shelter. She works with a non-profit to give keychains to those who never thought purchasing a home was attainable. Lia even offers hand-beaded purses made by artists in impoverished villages of Africa.

Lia's hope is to create a school for undeserved individuals to gain a skilled license in a trade as she is certain that is what changed her life. If you want to follow her journey or find your own wearable joy, visit www.valenciakey.com.

Take some time and listen to Lia and her story. You will become entangled in her encouragement and inspired by her resilience to choose joy. This is Lia Valencia Key and I am better for knowing her.