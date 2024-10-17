$5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of SEPTA bus shooting suspect Raphael Ezeamaka

Suspect wanted in connection with triple shooting on SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia

The U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Raphael Ezeamaka, the man accused of shooting three women on a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia earlier this month.

In a social media post, the department said Ezeamaka has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting, where police said he and a group of males opened fire at a crowded Route G bus near South 57th Street and Catharine Street.

The three women who were shot, a 29-year-old, a 60-year-old, and a 56-year-old, were placed in stable condition.

@USMS_Philly is offering a $5,000 reward for info leading to Raphael Ezeamaka's arrest. After exiting a Septa bus, Ezeamaka shot multiple times into the bus striking 3 women. He has been charged by @PhillyPolice with attempted murder. Tips can be called to 1-866-865-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/ojrpmtd0NL — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) October 17, 2024

Following the shooting, police said investigators learned that three male individuals got onto the bus in South Philadelphia on Oregon Avenue and spoke with the driver, who told investigators they didn't pay the bus fare.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the three walked to the back of the bus anyway. When they got off at 57th and Catharine, they allegedly fired four shots into the bus, which had more than 50 people onboard. Investigators said it's unclear what exactly led to the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals said Ezeamaka, from Darby, Pennsylvania, is 5'10" tall and is known to spend time in the Southwest, West and South Philadelphia neighborhoods.

Tips can be shared with the Marshals at 1-866-865-TIPS(8477).