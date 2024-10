$5,000 reward offered to find West Philadelphia SEPTA bus shooting suspect The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward to help find a man wanted for shooting three women on a SEPTA bus last week in West Philadelphia. We're now getting our first look at the shooting via surveillance video. Police said Raphael Ezeamaka fired several shots into the crowded bus and ran away moments later. Police also said he should be considered armed and dangerous.