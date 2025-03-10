Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania elementary school building, playground vandalized with swastikas, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

Upper Moreland police are searching for at least two suspects who allegedly vandalized an elementary school and playground over the weekend.

UMPD said two people driving in a red sedan were caught on camera going into the Upper Moreland Elementary School parking lot from Byberry Road at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. 

The sedan drove to the back of the school where the suspects allegedly spray-painted the building and playground with swastikas and other vulgar words and drawings, police said. The sedan was seen leaving the school parking lot twenty minutes later at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday. 

Investigators point out that the sedan has an upper third brake light.

Upper Moreland police are asking anyone who knows anything about the red sedan and the suspects to call 215-657-4700 or email Detective Davido at  mdavido@uppermoreland.org

