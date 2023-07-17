Search resumes for 2 missing children lost during deadly flash flooding in Bucks County

UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The search will resume Monday morning for two children lost during flash flooding Saturday night in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County. Officials reported five people were found dead from the flooding.

The two missing children are a 2-year-old sister and her 9-month-old baby boy.

Washington Crossing Road remains blocked off Monday morning.

A sudden flash flood sent rescue teams from across Bucks County into high gear, recovering two additional victims.

Upper Makefield Township officials said up to five people have died.

Heavy rains occurred Saturday around 5:30 p.m., which caused a flash flood. The area got an astonishing 6 to 7 inches of rain in under an hour. At least 11 cars were trapped and several roads were damaged.

Officials said the family was visiting from Charleston, South Carolina, and were on their way to a barbecue when they were caught in the flash flooding.

"As they tried to escape the fierce flood waters, dad took his 4-year-old son while the mother and grandmother grabbed the two additional children, ages 9 months and 2 years," Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said. "Miraculously, dad and his son got out safely, however, the grandmother, the mother and the two children were swept away by the flood waters. And we have recovered the mother and she is one of the deceased."

The victims' names will not be released out of respect for the family, officials said.