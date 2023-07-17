Lower Makefield Township residents pick up pieces after deadly flooding

Many people across Bucks County are clearing debris and pumping water out of homes after deadly flooding on Saturday. We talked with people who saw that flooding – a little too closely.

It was a harrowing night for Chris Smith of Yardley. He says that he and his dog stumpy were driving home last night – when the downpours started. Smith says the flooding followed quickly.

"I immediately turned the wheel, hit the gas as hard as I could, and powered through water that was that was coming up over the hood of the car," Smith said.

"It took about 2 minutes for me to hit a spot where water had come completely off the side and hit the car."

Smith's car isn't doing too well today -- But it got him through a tight spot.

"I was able to hug my daughter, and talk to my wife," he said.

People all across Bucks County felt the impact of this rain. In Lower Makefield Township part of Taylorsville Road remains closed on Sunday. But it's a far cry from what this street looked like on Saturday.

"This water would've been up to our kneecaps where we're standing right now. And it was raging," said Jeffrey Berry from Lower Makefield Township. "There were waves."

And just two blocks away on Maplevale Drive, the Luzeckyj family returned home from vacation to find their entire backyard swept away.

"This is our 4th flood and this is by far the worst. And nothing is being done," said Larysa Luzeckyj.

Washed away was a rebuilt motorcycle – and the family says they found their shed about a quarter mile away. There's no power to the house – which still has water flooded inside it.

"I can't see a future here any longer, being with the storms getting worse," Luzeckyj said. "This is the end for us in this neighborhood. It's just too much."