Pennsylvania high school orders lock-in emergency procedure after student brought gun, drugs to school

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- An Upper Darby High School student brought a gun and synthetic drugs to school on Tuesday leading administrative officials to order a lock-in emergency procedure.

According to an announcement from Upper Darby School District Superintendent Daniel McGarry, a staff member alerted the administration and school security about a student they thought was under the influence. Administrative staffers and school security brought the student to the office to search them and found a gun and synthetic drugs, McGarry said.

"I understand how alarming this communication is for all involved, but I am grateful that our safety procedures were followed and that no one was injured," the superintendent said in the announcement.

McGarry commended the school staff's following of the emergency safety procedures. Upper Darby Police Department also responded to the school to investigate.

"As parents and families, please talk to your students about making good choices. If you or your child needs to speak with a pupil services professional, please contact your school administration for help," McGarry wrote in the announcement.

Upper Darby School District's first day of the 2024-2025 school year was Aug. 26.