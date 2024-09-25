Pennsylvania school district approves weapons detection system for high school, middle schools

A $1 million weapons detection system is coming to a Pennsylvania school district weeks after a gun scare at one of its high schools.

In a vote Tuesday night, the Upper Darby school board approved a measure to install the new security systems at Upper Darby High School and Drexel Hill and Beverly Hills middle schools.

According to the school district, the weapons detection system uses artificial intelligence to scan for any weapon.

Last week, Superintendent Daniel McGarry said students would walk in between a set of metal poles, and if a student is carrying any compressed metal, an orange box would appear on the screen to alert security. He added that the system would also alert security to items such as Chromebooks, eyeglass cases, three-ring bookbinders and umbrellas.

McGarry said the weapons detection system is "not a metal detector." The superintendent said it's the same technology used at Lincoln Financial Field.

The proposal had been in the works for years, but it gained renewed interest after two recent firearms-related incidents in the district.

McGarry said a UDHS student brought a gun to school on Sept. 3, and then 10 days later, another student brought in an AR-15 style magazine.

The security upgrade will cost the school district $1.1 million.

Massachusetts-based security technology company Evolv makes the sensors, which can detect various weapons, from AR-15-style rifles and pipe gun to shotguns and handguns.