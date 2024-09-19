Pennsylvania school district proposes $1 million weapons detection system after gun scare

A school district in Delaware County is taking action to improve student safety after a recent gun scare.

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Daniel P. McGarry said officials are proposing to install a weapons detection system at Upper Darby High School, Drexel Hill Middle School and Beverly Hills Middle School.

McGarry described it as an open gate system in which students would walk in between a set of white metal poles. If they're carrying any kind of compressed metal, an orange box will pop up on the screen so security can check to see if it's a weapon.

During his presentation last week at a school board meeting, McGarry said it's the same type of technology used at Lincoln Financial Field.

"It's not a metal detector," McGarry said. "It's more of a software, artificial intelligence."

The proposal, which has been in the works for years, gained renewed interest after two recent firearms-related incidents in the district.

On Sept. 3, an Upper Darby High School student brought a gun to school, and 10 days later, another student brought an AR-15 style magazine, McGarry said.

"I can honestly tell you this administration is working around the clock keeping safety as the number one priority," McGarry said.

The sensors, made by Massachusetts-based security technology company Evolv, can detect a wide variety of weapons, from AR-15-style rifles and pipe guns to shotguns and handguns.

But there is a drawback.

"Things like Chromebooks, eyeglass cases, three-ring bookbinders and umbrellas have a tendency to set this off," McGarry said.

The superintendent said the technology would cost more than $1 million to install. Jane Rogiani, whose daughter goes to Drexel Hill Middle School, said she's in favor.

"I think it's a fabulous idea," Rogiani said. "It would be nice if they could implement it before somebody gets hurt. They have lockdowns all the time."

The nine-member school board is planning to vote on the proposal during a special meeting on Tuesday night.