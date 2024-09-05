Watch CBS News
Some Upper Darby, Pennsylvania residents furious after township passes 1% income tax

By Joe Brandt

Upper Darby Township Council passes controversial 1% earned income tax
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- The Upper Darby Township council voted to pass a controversial 1% earned income tax during an at times raucous meeting Wednesday night.

The ordinance taxes the income of residents who live in the township and non-residents who work or render services in Upper Darby.

It also imposes penalties for people who violate the ordinance.

Wednesday night's meeting was well-attended by residents who opposed the tax, who voiced their frustrations and concerns with some saying they simply can't afford the increase.

"It seems like any way you want to get money from us, you get the money," one resident said. "And then you spend it any way you want."

A resident asked Council President Hafiz Tunis Jr. why the township wasn't getting other revenue sources like grants to cover expenses.

"Maybe a long-term solution is looking at the businesses down on 69th Street that have been vacant for a very long time," the resident said. "What have we been doing there?"

The township says the earned income tax could bring in millions for Upper Darby. Slides from a presentation shown by city leaders said the township's revenue has been insufficient to cover expenses from 2018 to 2022 and no growth in the income received from real estate taxes.

Projections out to 2027 showed the township could run a growing deficit if no changes were made to employee headcount, salaries or services.

The tax passed with a 6-4 vote.

