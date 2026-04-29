Board of Upper Darby fire company votes to sell building amid funding concerns

A unanimous vote on April 14 by the board of Upper Darby Fire Company No. 1 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, made the decision to list the building for sale.

The decision came as a shock to neighbors like Yarnisha Green.

She wonders, what about fire coverage?

"It's been here for a long time. One of the older guys actually rescued me one time," Green said.

Behind the scenes, CBS News Philadelphia has learned Upper Darby Township changed the way it handles paying fire company expenses.

Company President Pete Rorke, who has been a member for 61 years, said the change in procedure posed a violation of company bylaws. He said the township is no longer handing over a monthly $14,000 stipend, and all expenses must be itemized.

"They came out with a procedure where we would submit our bills to them, and they would decide how to proceed with paying the bills," Rorke said.

But at a news conference, Upper Darby officials pushed back, saying the change was designed to increase accountability.

"We just want to know, give us your receipts or give us an invoice, we will pay it. You don't have to front the costs," Crandall Jones, chief administrative officer, said.

The company is a mix of paid and volunteer members. They've been around for more than 100 years and cover neighborhoods near 69th Street.

Financial documents provided to CBS News Philadelphia show Company No. 1 is in rough shape. They say they're still waiting for the township to reimburse for expenses submitted in March.

Officials with the fire company said this was a tough decision, and they say questions about what comes next for fire coverage are best directed to township leaders.

Nicholas Martin is chief of the entire department. Officials said they would be interested in bidding on the property.

"We will continue to operate a staffed firehouse or staffed apparatus out of the firehouse at 7241 West Chester Pike in Upper Darby," Martin said.

Green said any word of a sale is concerning.

"Kind of need these guys here," Green said.