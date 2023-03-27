Watch CBS News
2-alarm fire rips through Upper Darby auto repair shop

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A two-alarm fire ripped through an auto repair shop Monday in Upper Darby.

Firefighters responded to the call around 10:15 a.m. Monday and placed the blaze under control about an hour later.

Heavy smoke and fire were seen shooting out of the building's roof.

Firefighters tell us someone was working on a car when the fire started, but they're still trying to figure out its cause.

No one was injured.

March 27, 2023

