2-alarm fire rips through Upper Darby auto repair shop
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A two-alarm fire ripped through an auto repair shop Monday in Upper Darby.
Firefighters responded to the call around 10:15 a.m. Monday and placed the blaze under control about an hour later.
Heavy smoke and fire were seen shooting out of the building's roof.
Firefighters tell us someone was working on a car when the fire started, but they're still trying to figure out its cause.
No one was injured.
