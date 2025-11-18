Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspects in car burglaries in Upper Chichester Township, Pennsylvania

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Police in Upper Chichester Township, Pennsylvania, are searching for the suspects behind multiple car burglaries that occurred Sunday, Nov. 16.

The burglaries happened in the early morning hours in the parking lots around the Meetinghouse Park Apartments, in the Boothwyn section of the township.

Surveillance footage released by police shows one person in a red hooded sweatshirt and distinctive black, red and white (possibly gray) track pants pulling on the door of a vehicle.

delaware-county-car-burglaries.jpg
Surveillance footage shows suspects breaking into a car at the Meetinghouse Park Apartments in Boothwyn, part of Upper Chichester Township, Pennsylvania. Upper Chichester Township Police

Other burglaries occurred along Meetinghouse Road and Bridge Road, according to police.

The apartments sit right along the Delaware state border.

Police say anyone with information should contact Detective John Keith at 610-485-8400, ext. 453.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

