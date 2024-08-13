Apartment building near University of Delaware evacuated as large fire burns
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A Newark, Delaware, apartment building was evacuated after a large fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, New Castle County fire dispatch told CBS News Philadelphia.
Firefighters are actively responding to the three-alarm blaze at an off-campus apartment building near the University of Delaware, officials said.
No injuries have been reported yet, authorities said.
