Apartment building near University of Delaware evacuated as large fire burns

By Jessica MacAulay, Ben Payne

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A Newark, Delaware, apartment building was evacuated after a large fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, New Castle County fire dispatch told CBS News Philadelphia.

Firefighters are actively responding to the three-alarm blaze at an off-campus apartment building near the University of Delaware, officials said.

No injuries have been reported yet, authorities said. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

