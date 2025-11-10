At 99 years old, U.S. Marine Corps veteran honors fellow WWII soldiers

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, marks the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, founded in Philadelphia. On this week's Spreading the Love, CBS Philadelphia's Wakisha Bailey sat down with Private First Class Michael Grieco Sr., a 99-year-old World War II Marine Corps veteran whose story honors the courage and sacrifice of a generation.

Private Grieco enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943 when he was just 17 years old.

Looking back, Grieco reflected on just how young they all were.

"Later on in life, I realized we were only teenagers — 17, 18, 19-year-old kids," he said.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Private First Class Michael Grieco Sr. CBS Philadelphia

As a rifleman in the Pacific, Grieco served in some of the war's toughest battles — Saipan, Tinian and Okinawa.

At Saipan, he remembered both the chaos and courage of combat.

"They had a banzai attack," Grieco said. "There must have been a hundred enemy soldiers lying all over the place."

After regrouping, his unit moved on to Tinian, wading through feet of water, despite one big problem.

"I had water up to my chest — I can't swim," he laughed.

Some called it an "easy campaign," but Grieco said there was nothing easy about it.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Private First Class Michael Grieco Sr. CBS Philadelphia

"They said it only lasted 10 days. Ask those 300 Marines who were killed, plus the ones who were wounded."

Then came Okinawa — the final and bloodiest battle of the Pacific War.

"Okinawa was something else," Grieco said quietly.

Grieco was discharged in 1946, but his Marine spirit never left him. Nearly 80 years later, he still honors the men who fought beside him.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Private First Class Michael Grieco Sr. CBS Philadelphia

"Semper Fi means you're friends forever," he said. "That's why every year Marines cut the birthday cake and share it with the oldest and youngest Marine."

At 99 years old, Private Grieco continues to Spread the Love — traveling with Forever Young Veterans and being recognized by the Philadelphia Phillies as a hometown hero.

On this milestone Marine Corps birthday, CBS Philadelphia salutes Private First Class Michael Grieco Sr. — and every Marine who continues to live by the motto: Semper Fidelis.