Navy, Marine Corps' Homecoming 250 birthday celebrations wrap up during sendoff in Camden, New Jersey

The Navy and Marine Corps' weeklong birthday party wrapped up Wednesday with a big sendoff, including a fireworks show.

The U.S. Marine Corps's Quantico Marine Band got the crowd ready on Battleship New Jersey.

Navy fighter jets took to the skies over USS New Jersey. Both Marine and Navy bands played at the Battleship and also on the other side of the river at Penn's Landing.

The fireworks display synchronized with the music and cannon salutes from both sides of the river.

This all, of course, caps off a week full of festivities, from a parade of ships to a parade through city streets.

The U.S. Navy officially turned 250 years old on Oct. 13.

"Both places there'll be music with the fireworks, so lots of things to see and do, and it's a great way to say thank you to the Navy, Marines for coming and to show your support for them," said George Leone, president of the Homecoming 250 Navy Marine Corps.

The four naval ships in town will leave the Delaware River on Thursday morning.