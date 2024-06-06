World War II medic who served in Normandy welcomed as vets return to France for 80th anniversary

World War II veterans from Pennsylvania, New Jersey return to Normandy for D-Day anniversary

World War II veterans from Pennsylvania, New Jersey return to Normandy for D-Day anniversary

World War II veterans from Pennsylvania, New Jersey return to Normandy for D-Day anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - World leaders spoke solemnly on the 80th anniversary of D-Day about the tens of thousands of Americans who stormed Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, charging into German gunfire in the 1944 crusade to free Europe from the grasp of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

For survivors of the Normandy campaign from the Philadelphia area headed back to France, the week has been filled with excitement, tears and most of all, gratitude. To commemorate the milestone anniversary, the organization Forever Young Veterans took local surviving D-Day veterans back to the battle site, flying out a group from Philadelphia International Airport earlier this week.

"It's an honor to be able to come here, and celebrate the 80th anniversary, in honor of the soldiers who lost their lives during the invasion," said World War II veteran Andrew Tim Kiniry.

Kiniry is 102 years old, and he's made the pilgrimage back to his former battlegrounds where he served as a medic, caring for wounded soldiers. He landed on June 16, 10 days after the Normandy campaign began on D-Day, with the 45th Evacuation Hospital.

"Today I plan on, and I know we are going to Omaha Beach, maybe walk on the sand, up the hill if possible," Kiniry said.

World War II veteran Andrew Kiniry in an interview in May 2024. CBS Philadelphia

D-Day led to the liberation of France and Europe. It's no surprise that as our veterans walked through the streets of Normandy, people showed them the utmost respect. A woman approached Kiniry and thanked him for his service, shaking his hand.

Another World War II veteran, 100-year-old May Brill, has made it her life mission to make sure women veterans are remembered.

"You take one day at a time," is Brill's life motto.

At 20 years old, she enlisted with the WAVES, a branch of the U.S. Naval Reserve for women. Although she worked side-by-side with men, she said women never receive any credit.

"Everything the men had to do in the Navy. We worked together in supplying the Pacific fleet and the Pacific bases. And we supplied them with everything that they needed," Brill said.

Mae Krier in her WAVES uniform (left) and in CBS Philadelphia's Great Hall in 2024 (right). CBS News Philadelphia

Women's service was recognized, Brill said.

"After two years when I was discharged they said, oh good you put in two years. ... I am a veteran of the Navy for two years in the Supply Corps," Brill said.

As for the Forever Young Organization, members are expected back Monday.