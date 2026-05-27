Philadelphia Union fire head coach Bradley Carnell, name Jon Scheer sporting director

Changes are coming to the Philadelphia Union as the club finds itself at the bottom of the MLS table entering a nearly two-month World Cup break.

The Union on Wednesday fired head coach Bradley Carnell and named Jon Scheer as sporting director. Philadelphia Union II head coach Ryan Richter will take over as interim head coach.

Scheer has been serving as interim sporting director since Ernst Tanner was suspended in March after MLS found "substantiated violations" in its four-month investigation into alleged misconduct. Tanner's suspension is up on June 1.

Scheer has been part of the Union since March 2018, when he joined the Union Academy as director of talent identification. He worked his way up to director of scouting and then director of academy and professional development.

"Jon has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, a deep understanding of our club philosophy, and a clear vision for the future of the Philadelphia Union," Union owner Jay Sugarman said in a statement. "As we enter a new chapter for the organization, we are confident in Jon's ability to lead our sporting operations and get us back on track with a culture centered around development, ambition, and sustained success."

The Union hired Carnell in January 2025 as their fourth head coach in franchise history. Carnell led the Union to a Supporters' Shield in his first season and was named the MLS Coach of the Year.

But the Union are off to a miserable start to the 2026 season, finding themselves in last place in the MLS with seven points at 1-10-4 after 15 matches.

The Union said a global search for their next head coach begins immediately.

Sugarman and Scheer will hold a press conference Thursday at 10 a.m.