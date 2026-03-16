MLS suspends Union sporting director Ernst Tanner after investigation finds "substantiated violations"

Major League Soccer has suspended Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner after a four-month investigation into alleged misconduct found "substantiated violations," the league announced Monday.

The league said Monday that Tanner is suspended without pay through June 1, and he must complete a restorative practices program approved by the league before being reinstated.

"Based on new information obtained during outside counsel's independent review, the investigation substantiated violations of MLS policies and standards of professional conduct required of League and Club leadership," the league said in a press release.

The Union placed Tanner on administrative leave in November 2025 after MLS reopened an investigation into alleged misconduct. The move came one day after The Guardian reported allegations of misconduct were made against Tanner. The allegations included racist, sexist and homophobic language and inappropriate contact with a staff member, according to The Guardian.

In a statement, the Union said it "supports" the league's decision to suspend Tanner. The club said it will "evaluate the best and appropriate structure for the organization following the disciplinary process."

Jon Scheer, the Union's director of academy and professional development, will take over as interim sporting director, the team said.

"The Philadelphia Union remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for everyone associated with our club," the Union said in a statement.

Tanner said in a statement he regrets "the impact that this situation has had on the Philadelphia Union organization and its supporters."

"I remain proud of my work with the Philadelphia Union and look forward to my return and future work with the team," Tanner said.