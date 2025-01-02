Philadelphia Union hire Bradley Carnell as 4th head coach in club history, replacing Jim Curtin

For the first time in over a decade, the Philadelphia Union have a new manager.

Philadelphia hired Bradley Carnell on Thursday as its fourth head coach in franchise history. Carnell replaces Jim Curtin, who the Union fired in November after 11 seasons.

"Philadelphia is an amazing city, built on communities of hardworking and passionate people who truly love their soccer," Carnell said in a statement. "I am excited for this opportunity to build upon an already solid foundation and aim to help raise the Union organization to the next level that our fans and city can be proud of."

Carnell joins the Union with 10 years of professional coaching experience, including eight in MLS.

The 47-year-old Johannesburg, South Africa native last managed St. Louis City SC for two seasons. In 2023, under Carnell's tutelage, City SC became the first expansion team in MLS history to win a conference regular season title, with a record 17 wins.

Carnell was City SC's first-ever manager but was fired last July. He finished with a 22-15-25 record in 62 regular-season matches with St. Louis. He also served as the New York Red Bulls' interim manager in 2020 and an assistant coach for Canada's men's national team in 2024.

In a statement, Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said Carnell checked all the boxes for what the club was looking for in a manager.

"With knowledge of both MLS and international markets, he is tactically astute and aligned with our sporting strategy," Tanner said. "His approach emphasizes a high-press style of play while organizing a structured defense. Additionally, he shares the club's vision for developing players. We are confident he will bring a clear sporting philosophy that elevates the team and delivers a competitive season."

Carnell joins Peter Nowak, John Hackworth and Curtin as the only managers in Union history.

The Union were founded in 2008 and played its inaugural season in 2010.