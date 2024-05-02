Body of fifth construction worker recovered from Key Bridge wreckage site

BALTIMORE -- The body of a fifth missing construction worker was recovered Wednesday from the wreckage site of the Key Bridge collapse.

The body of Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, was located inside a submerged red truck in the Patapsco River, according to the Unified Command.

Unified Command salvage teams located one of the missing construction vehicles and notified the Maryland Department of State Police.

Gonzalez was located inside the truck and pulled out by underwater recovery teams.

"We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family," said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. "Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time."

On March 26, a cargo ship, the Dali, crashed into the Key Bridge, causing it to collapse.

Eight construction workers, who were repairing potholes, fell into the water.

Two were rescued and five have been recovered. One more worker is missing and is presumed dead.

Crews have recovered the bodies of Gonzalez, 35-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 26-year-old Dorlian Castillo Cabrera and another man who hasn't been identified.