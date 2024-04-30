Dali cargo ship to be removed from Key Bridge wreckage by early May, largest temporary channel to open

BALTIMORE - The Dali ship is expected to be removed from the wreckage at the Port of Baltimore by May 10, according to an announcement from the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port.

The update signifies major progress after the Key Bridge collapse, which caused deaths of six construction workers, the closure of the port, and challenges for businesses that use the port to transport goods.

Key Bridge collapse progress update: Port of Baltimore says the channel will be opened to a depth of 45 feet by approximately May 10th once the Dali is removed. @wjz pic.twitter.com/MymwmmDnCC — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 30, 2024

After the ship is removed, the Fort McHenry Limited Access Channel will be reopened to a depth of 45-feet, allowing large commercial vessels to pass through the port.

That channel will be open from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will have a 300-foot by 214-foot clearance.

Three other temporary channels are currently open, with depths of 20, 14, and 11 feet. They will remain open for ships that do not require the deeper channel.

Another 35-foot channel was temporarily opened, allowing large commercial ships to enter and leave the port before it closed Sunday.