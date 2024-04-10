NTSB looking at Dali's circuit breakers and electrical system; expects to release preliminary report on Key Bridge collapse in early May

Former Baltimore Raven Terrell Suggs arrested on assault charges in Arizona, and more top sotires

Former Baltimore Raven Terrell Suggs arrested on assault charges in Arizona, and more top sotires

Former Baltimore Raven Terrell Suggs arrested on assault charges in Arizona, and more top sotires

BALTIMORE -- The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board told several members of Congress this morning that her team remains in Baltimore investigating the Key Bridge collapse, and they are focusing on the electrical system of the Dali, the cargo ship that slammed into the bridge two weeks ago.

NEW: NTSB chair says investigators are looking closely at the electrical system of the Dali. @wjz #KeyBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/LvxDXsBMVp — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 10, 2024

"We have had the manufacturer of equipment in the engine room to look closely at the electrical power system. We're continuing to look at that. We've asked for additional assistance from the manufacturer who returned from overseas this week with experts to look at the circuit breakers," NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told lawmakers.

She identified that manufacturer as Hyundai.

"This is technology that exists on the vessel. It is components on the vessel, so we do need the expertise of Hyundai to help us in getting that information. Can we have outside experts as part of that? Yes. We have the internal expertise as well, but we do need to get the manufacturer who has come here to assist us both with the circuit breakers and the electrical power system, so we are working together."

New NAVSEA 3D image shows Key Bridge wreckage in the deepest part of the federal shipping channel in the Patapsco. You can see the bridge support in the middle. @wjz

📷:US Navy NAVSEA pic.twitter.com/BEs0f6f2Cd — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 10, 2024

She said interviews are continuing and listed the people who have already spoken to federal investigators. "The pilots, second officer on watch, master on bridge, chief engineer, third assistant engineer, the helmsman, the bosun, the chief officer who was off watch, second officer, second officer who conducted pre-departure checks, second assistant engineer, electrician, oiler and three members of the U.S. Coast Guard watch at the command center, and tug boat operators."

Homendy said experts with more than 400 years worth of expertise are helping to determine what caused the crash.

"In addition to that, our office of highway safety team is really focused on pier protection, looking at the original bridge design and how it would be built today, under today's standards," Chair Homendy said.

New close-up view of Key Bridge collapse site shows challenges for responders working to find remaining victims @wjz #KeyBridge https://t.co/00aw2RMYjU — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 9, 2024

She noted the agency asked the U.S. Coast Guard in the 1970s and 1980s to look at the types of vessels, cargo, volume, and pier protection but the agency said they did not have the authority to do so.

"There's still action that needs to look frankly at how shipping has changed, how transportation has changed in our waterways, the types of vessels that we are seeing," Homendy said. "…If I were a state and the Department of Transportation, that's what I would be looking at now. Are these bridges protected for the type of traffic that is going through now?"

She says she has the resources she needs to complete the investigation, but she would like the NTSB to be able to hire four more marine investigators and asked lawmakers for more resources.

"We have such an important safety mission—and investing in that mission,"

Homendy said. "I don't care about me. I care about the six workers on that bridge, their families. I care about our investigators. I care when there's not a back up to them, and they're on duty 24/7, 365 days. That is what we invest in. We are an investment in safety."

NEW: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott releases Key Bridge Action Plan that includes improvements to Hanover Street Bridge to handle increased truck traffic—and assistance for businesses—up to $22,500 per worker to keep them on payrolls https://t.co/Fpjds8QTaw @wjz pic.twitter.com/oa9bdrWnTZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 10, 2024

Homendy said she expects the preliminary report on the collapse to be released by the first week of May.

"We are still on scene collecting information. We have a lot of work ahead. There is a lot we've learned," Homendy said.

She told lawmakers the voyage data recorder has been recovered and is being reviewed in the NTSB lab.

"Our role is determine what happened and what can be done to prevent it happening again, and we are still on scene on the vessel," Chair Homendy said.