Uber driver shot, carjacked by 2 passengers in Philadelphia, police say

A man who drives for Uber in Philadelphia was shot and carjacked along Fairmount Avenue early Thursday morning, police said.

The 58-year-old driver picked up two passengers on the 900 block of Fairmount, who then announced a robbery once they got inside the car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

One of the men brandished a gun and fired at least two shots, which hit the driver in the chest and arm.

Small said the driver was forced out of the car after the gunshots, and then the men drove away in the car, described as a black 2024 Chevrolet – either a Malibu or an Impala, with Florida license plates.

Police responded to a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. and found the driver wounded near the corner of 11th Street and Fairmount Avenue. Medics took him to Jefferson University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

"There's no scene since the shooting took place inside of the vehicle," Small said. "When we found the 58-year-old Uber driver shot, he still had the key fob for the Chevy in his hand."

The suspects were last seen driving the vehicle southbound on 10th Street near Fairmount Avenue. Detectives are looking for more cameras in the area that can capture where the shooter and other man drove next.

Small said the area where the pickup occurred is secluded with no homes nearby.

"That can be a very dangerous job, to be picking up total strangers especially at 2:30 or 2:40 in the morning in a secluded location like the 900 block of Fairmount," Small said.