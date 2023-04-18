Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris power Sixers past Nets to take 2-0 series lead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tyrese Maxey had 33 points and Tobias Harris added 20 as the Sixers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 96-84, at the Wells Fargo Center to take a 2-0 series lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs Monday night.

Joel Embiid had a double-double with 20 points and 19 rebounds. He also added seven assists, three blocks and one steal.

Cam Johnson led the Nets in scoring with 26 points. He went 5-for-11 on 3-pointers.

Game 3 of the series will be played Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

