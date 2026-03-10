Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey sidelined at least 3 weeks with finger tendon injury

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey will be sidelined for at least three weeks because of a tendon injury in the small finger of his right hand, the team announced Tuesday.

Maxey injured his finger during Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks in a collision with teammate Adem Bona with 16 seconds remaining in the 76ers' 126-116 loss. He is averaging 29.0 points and 6.7 assists for Philadelphia (34-30), which entered its game Tuesday against Memphis in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with four losses in the last five games.

The 76ers said Maxey consulted with multiple hand specialists. He will be evaluated again in three weeks. Last year, Maxey also dealt with a sprained right finger, which forced him to miss the rest of the regular season.

Three weeks from Tuesday is March 31, and the Sixers have seven regular-season games after that date if Maxey returns. If he doesn't return, Maxey would fall four games short of qualifying for the year-end NBA Awards

Maxey's injury comes as Philadelphia is still without Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) and Paul George (league suspension). Sixers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe returned against the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night after missing three games with a bruised back.

Embiid will miss his fifth consecutive game on Tuesday, and head coach Nick Nurse said he would be reevaluated later this week. George is a couple of weeks away from returning from a 25-game suspension for violating the terms of the NBA's anti-drug program.